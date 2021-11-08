MurAll Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $114,267.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MurAll Profile

MurAll is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,008,514,216 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

