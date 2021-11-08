My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $2.73 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $18.80 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00004093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 34% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00079928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00082119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00096019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,380.55 or 0.99410236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.22 or 0.07109343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00020800 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.