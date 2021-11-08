Nano Price Reaches $5.95 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $793.07 million and approximately $30.19 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.95 or 0.00008963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,404.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,768.56 or 0.07181069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.02 or 0.00329831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.57 or 0.00943563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00083120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.74 or 0.00407716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.16 or 0.00262274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00224364 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

