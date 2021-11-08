Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 691,703 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $265,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,116 shares of company stock worth $27,981,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Shares of NTRA opened at $115.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average is $109.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.