National Bank Financial Comments on Parkland Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.70.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$35.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 52.38. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$33.84 and a 52 week high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.103 dividend. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at C$74,484.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

