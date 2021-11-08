National Bank Financial Comments on Stantec Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

STN stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

