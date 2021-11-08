National Bank Financial Cuts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$10.75

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$10.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.54.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$8.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$798.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.37. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$11.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

