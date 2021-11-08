National Bank Financial Increases iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$87.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.72.

IAFNF opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

