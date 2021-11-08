National Bankshares Increases Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$12.25

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pason Systems to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$11.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$932.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$5.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.39.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

