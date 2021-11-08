National Bankshares Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$27.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFI. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian raised shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.00.

TSE NFI opened at C$25.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 533.19. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$15.70 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,431.85%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

