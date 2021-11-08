National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

NGG opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.50. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.