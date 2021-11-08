National Pension Service Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

National Pension Service increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of SBA Communications worth $57,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 133.3% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SBA Communications by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SBA Communications by 116,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,982,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $344.21 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

