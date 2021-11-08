National Pension Service Buys 32,389 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,389 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Exelon were worth $71,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $54.14 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

