National Pension Service Has $61.07 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $61,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,381,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after buying an additional 218,943 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 123,874.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 38,401 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,212,000 after acquiring an additional 669,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $127.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

