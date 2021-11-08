National Pension Service Has $63.19 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $63,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

