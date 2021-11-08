National Pension Service Has $65.14 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $65,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 63.5% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 127,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 49,378 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 96,993.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $178.00 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.20 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $423,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,580,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

