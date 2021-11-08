Needham & Company LLC Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $210.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Airbnb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.08.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $201.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average is $155.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 billion and a PE ratio of -16.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 142.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $970,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Airbnb by 58.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

