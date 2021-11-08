Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT Lowered to $21.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $13.45 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.