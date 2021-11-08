NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NPTN. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after buying an additional 685,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $3,663,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $3,412,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after buying an additional 332,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.