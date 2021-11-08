Neovasc (NVC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 million.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at C$1.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.07.

In related news, Director Doug Janzen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,712.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,503.94.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

