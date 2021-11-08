NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Cap Reaches $28.50 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.50 million and $5.28 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00050793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00225317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00096142 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

