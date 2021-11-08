Neutrino USD Price Up 1.5% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $575.83 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00078153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,547.20 or 0.99784291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.02 or 0.07024366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020543 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 584,658,349 coins and its circulating supply is 584,657,764 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

