New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,520. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.17.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

