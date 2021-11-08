Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.38 billion-$10.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.290-$0.330 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

NWL stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $24.44. 106,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

