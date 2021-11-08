Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.38 billion-$10.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.290-$0.330 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.41. 110,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.