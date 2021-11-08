Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NXPRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPRF opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. Nexans has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $103.62.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

