NextDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $3.51 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $524,791.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00078198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,190,768,922 coins and its circulating supply is 2,150,536,813 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

