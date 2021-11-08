NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

