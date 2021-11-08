NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $979.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.84.

NEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

