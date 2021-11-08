NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $21.44 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $740,600 in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 360.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

