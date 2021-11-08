NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $170.87 and last traded at $170.99. 115,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,443,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.51.

Specifically, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $273.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NIKE by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,262,000 after buying an additional 124,675 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,625,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

