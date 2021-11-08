Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BTIG Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,302,018 shares of company stock valued at $34,123,695. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

