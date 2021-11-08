NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00233750 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00096732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

