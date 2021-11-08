Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.49 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,126,000 after buying an additional 731,048 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after buying an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after buying an additional 862,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,538,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,143,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

