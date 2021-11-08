Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.14. Nordson posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $261.28 on Friday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $269.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 134.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nordson by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 71.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $6,396,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

