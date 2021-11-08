NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.13 ($50.74).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €36.96 ($43.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.47. NORMA Group has a one year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a one year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

