NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.13 ($50.74).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €36.96 ($43.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.47. NORMA Group has a one year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a one year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

