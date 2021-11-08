Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 21,928 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 140.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,852,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,907.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 640,854 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.23. 44,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,875. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $46.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 44.96%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

