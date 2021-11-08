Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,949 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 535.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $402.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $426.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.65 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $5,489,867. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

