Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 341 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.36. 9,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

