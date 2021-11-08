Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,090,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,088. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.36 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.