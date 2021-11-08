Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 10.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 605,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,770,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,687. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,914 shares of company stock worth $8,997,303 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

