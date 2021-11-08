Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $471.15. 85,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,039. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.66 and a 200 day moving average of $436.61. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $351.87 and a 12-month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

