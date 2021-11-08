Northern Trust Corp Buys 44,070 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $19,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1,174.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 234.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 22,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of QTRX opened at $57.43 on Monday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,642 shares of company stock valued at $890,944 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

