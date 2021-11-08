Northern Trust Corp Has $18.58 Million Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $18,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGNX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $2,244,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $39.06 on Monday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.27% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

