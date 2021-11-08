Northern Trust Corp Has $19.30 Million Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $19,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $22.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

