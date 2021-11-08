Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,022 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $21,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $67,376,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,722,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,448,000 after buying an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

PLAY opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

