Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,421 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $18,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

EPAY opened at $48.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.67.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $71,054.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $39,702.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

