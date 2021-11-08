Northern Trust Corp Sells 326,649 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $1,499,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,876,000 after buying an additional 969,980 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

