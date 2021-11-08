Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Announces Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $47.03 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.