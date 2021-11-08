nOS Price Tops $0.0515 on Top Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One nOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00080347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00083164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00097048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,396.92 or 1.00506759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,726.64 or 0.07154844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00021036 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

